Candle factory survivors file federal charge against employer

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Former employees injured in the candle factory during the December 2021 tornadoes in Mayfield filed a federal charge against the owner of the factory.
The federal charge, filed on behalf of 20 employees, alleges Mayfield Consumer Products retaliated against them after they cooperated with investigators in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigation.
That investigation led to $40,000 in fines for seven different worker safety violations. All the violations were classified as "serious" and were being contested by the company.
The "Charge Against Employer" filed with the National Labor Relations Board accuses MCP of "unfair labor practices." It states, “The employer is continuously retaliating against us in denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits because we participated in an OSHA investigation that led to fines for many violations... On 11/17, a collection agency attacked us for payback.”
The workers cam forward complaining that in December, during the week before Christmas, while employees were still recovering in hospitals, management was sending electronic messages demanding that employees not speak with OSHA, said Attorney Amos N. Jones.
Jones visited with survivors in Mayfield and Hopkinsville on Friday, including several plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who Jones said were not being targeted by an Indiana-based collection agency for tornado-injury medical bills MCP and its insurers have not paid.
“This is a new low,” Jones said. “With yesterday’s revelations from the collection agency and today’s federal charge in Washington, we are asking for further federal intervention for force MCP to treat its employees and former employees right.”