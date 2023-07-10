Cairo man arrested after fleeing, breaking deputy's finger

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- A Cairo man was arrested after running from a deputy and breaking his finger.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it happened on Saturday at 2 a.m. when a MCSO deputy pulled over a vehicle for equipment violation on Fisher Road near the Barkley Regional Airport.
There were multiple people in the car, including a passenger which gave the officer a false name, a MCSO news release said. The passenger then got out and ran away from the scene.
The real name of the person is Marshall Cook, 36 of Cairo, police said.
The deputy chased Cook and when he got to him, a struggle between the two happened, MCSO said. Cook resisted being arrested and tried to disarm the deputy. When that happened, it ended up breaking one of the deputy's fingers.
Authorities also said the man had methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of giving an officer a false name, fleeing, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and several drug offenses.
MCSO also said the driver of the vehicle, Annamarie Adams, 27 of Paducah, was also arrested on multiple charges.