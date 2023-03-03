CA man arrested during severe weather response in McCracken County

FREEMONT, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities arrested a man with a firearm after an argument he had with someone in a disaster area after a storm.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 Troopers responded to the Freemont area in McCracken County after a tornado hit the area and caused damage to homes, power lines and trees. This severe weather blocked roadways in the area as well.
A command post was established at the Dollar General near KY-994 and KY-348 where other emergency responders met up, including fire crews, emergency management and more.
Moments after, law enforcement was alerted about a 41-year-old man named Justin A. Stohlman, of Gridley, California, who went around two road closed barricades into the closed disaster area.
A news release from KSP stated Stohlman was there to film the area for his social media account. Troopers were told Stohlman got into an argument with another person at the scene and indicated he had a firearm.
Troopers found handgun concealed on Stohlman. The release said, due to past convictions and federal law (18 U.S.C.922(g)(9)), Stohlman is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon.
Stohlman was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. He faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, disregard traffic regulation and carrying a concealed weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.