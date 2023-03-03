 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

CA man arrested during severe weather response in McCracken County

  • 0
Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime
MGN

FREEMONT, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities arrested a man with a firearm after an argument he had with someone in a disaster area after a storm.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 Troopers responded to the Freemont area in McCracken County after a tornado hit the area and caused damage to homes, power lines and trees. This severe weather blocked roadways in the area as well.

A command post was established at the Dollar General near KY-994 and KY-348 where other emergency responders met up, including fire crews, emergency management and more.

Moments after, law enforcement was alerted about a 41-year-old man named Justin A. Stohlman, of Gridley, California, who went around two road closed barricades into the closed disaster area.

A news release from KSP stated Stohlman was there to film the area for his social media account. Troopers were told Stohlman got into an argument with another person at the scene and indicated he had a firearm.

Troopers found handgun concealed on Stohlman. The release said, due to past convictions and federal law (18 U.S.C.922(g)(9)), Stohlman is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon.

Stohlman was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. He faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, disregard traffic regulation and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

