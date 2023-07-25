Building collapses, roads closed in Clinton, Ky.

CLINTON, Ky. -- Emergency crews responded to a building that collapsed in Clinton Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were in the process of tearing down a building on West Clay Street when it fell the wrong way, Clinton City Clerk Shannon Payne said.
Payne said emergency crews responded to the scene after the building collapsed.
KY 58/West Clay Street at 10.1 mm in Downtown Clinton is closed due to the collapsed structure, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
This is at the Jefferson Street intersection about a block away from the Hickman County Courthouse.
The building was not an active business, Payne said. She also said the building next door is a hardware store.
KYTC said the building once housed the hardware store.
Officials are waiting on a State Fire Marshall to get there to evaluate the structure, KYTC reports.
We will have more information as it becomes available.