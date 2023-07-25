 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Building collapses, roads closed in Clinton, Ky.

  • Updated
  • 0
Collapsed building in Clinton
Photo courtesy: Hickman County Times

CLINTON, Ky. -- Emergency crews responded to a building that collapsed in Clinton Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were in the process of tearing down a building on West Clay Street when it fell the wrong way, Clinton City Clerk Shannon Payne said.

Payne said emergency crews responded to the scene after the building collapsed.

KY 58/West Clay Street at 10.1 mm in Downtown Clinton is closed due to the collapsed structure, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This is at the Jefferson Street intersection about a block away from the Hickman County Courthouse.

Collapsed building in Clinton

The building was not an active business, Payne said. She also said the building next door is a hardware store.

KYTC said the building once housed the hardware store.

Collapsed building in Clinton

Officials are waiting on a State Fire Marshall to get there to evaluate the structure, KYTC reports.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

