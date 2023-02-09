Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more stores. See the list

Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it's closing.
The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure of 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.
Notably, this week's list includes closures in 13 new states that weren't included in last week's store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.
The company, which is teetering dangerously close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.
These are the locations Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:
- 3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100 in Mobile, Alabama
- 4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200 in Dothan, Alabama
- 7971 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery, Alabama
- 2746 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, Alabama
- 3445 West Frye Road in Chandler, Arizona
- 3955 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith, Arkansas
- 1454 Higdon Ferry Road in Hot Springs, Arkansas
- 1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont, California
- 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway in Chico, California
- Downey Landing Shopping Center in Downey, California
- 9145 West Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove, California
- 555 9th Street in San Francisco, California
- 317 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, California
- 3900 South Bristol Street in Santa Ana, California
- 128 Browns Valley Parkway in Vacaville, California
- 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway in Yorba Linda, California
- 318 Dillon Ridge Way in Dillon, Colorado
- 241 West 104th Avenue in Northglenn, Colorado
- Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- 2464 US Highway 6 & 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado
- 1919 Boston Post Road in Guilford, Connecticut
- 169B Hale Road in Manchester, Connecticut
- 542 Westport Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut
- 10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310 in Largo, Florida
- 1555 West New Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, Florida
- 197 Golden Isles Plaza in Brunswick, Georgia
- 1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850 in Canton, Georgia
- 1545 Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming, Georgia
- 3675 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth, Georgia
- 1025 Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville, Georgia
- 1966 Pullman Road in Moscow, Idaho
- 20505 North Rand Road in Kildeer, Illinois
- 1700 East College Avenue in Normal, Illinois
- 4800 North University Street in Peoria, Illinois
- 3251 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield, Illinois
- 731 College Mall Road South in Bloomington, Indiana
- 4020 West Jefferson Blvd. in Ft. Wayne, Indiana
- 3555 State Road 38 East in LaFayette, Indiana
- 14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800 in Noblesville, Indiana
- 91 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso, Indiana
- 4840 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- 4022 East. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa
- 5751 Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City, Iowa
- Shawnee Station in Shawnee, Kansas
- Topeka Crossing in Topeka, Kansas
- 2441 North Maize Road in Wichita, Kansas
- 5187 Hinkleville Road in Paducah, Kentucky
- 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, Louisiana
- 1768 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 3414 Highway 190 in Mandeville, Louisiana
- 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive in Monroe, Louisiana
- 7070 Youree Drive in Shreveport, Louisiana
- 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, Maine
- 23415 Three Notch Road in California, Maryland
- 12940 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Maryland
- 17716 Garland Groh Blvd. in Hagerstown, Maryland
- 337 Russell Street in Hadley, Massachusetts
- 17 Highland Commons East in Hudson, Massachusetts
- 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, in Leominster, Massachusetts
- 1360 South Washington Street in North Attleboro, Massachusetts
- G-3605 Miller Road in Flint, Michigan
- 3050 Beeline Road Suite 30 in Holland, Michigan
- 1982 West Grand River Avenue in Okemos, Michigan
- 5930 South Westnedge Avenue in Portage, Michigan
- 4420 Bay Road in Saginaw, Michigan
- 650 John R. Road in Troy, Michigan
- 35615 Warren Road in Westland, Michigan
- 11240 Wayzata Boulevard in Minnetonka, Minnesota
- 40 25th Street in Rochester, Minnesota
- 2480 North Fairview Avenue Suite 115A in Roseville, Minnesota
- The Shoppes at Barnes in Tupelo, Mississippi
- 205 North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia, Missouri
- 19950 East Jackson Drive in Independence, Missouri
- 409 South Geneva Avenue, in Joplin, Missouri
- 8201 NW Roanridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri
- 1648 NW Chipman Road, in Lee's Summit. Missouri
- 8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood), in St. Louis, Missouri
- 2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane in Helena, Montana
- 3416 West State Street in Grand Island, Nebraska
- 7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Las Vegas, Nevada
- 58 Plaistow Road in Plaistow, New Hampshire
- 123 Route 101A #E in Amherst, New Hampshire
- Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
- 205 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, New Jersey
- 740 Route 73 South in Marlton, New Jersey
- 871 Route 1 South in North Brunswick, New Jersey
- 300 Ikea Drive in Paramus, New Jersey
- Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, New Jersey
- 1511 US Highway 22 in Watchung, New Jersey
- 2200 East Lohman Avenue in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst, New York
- 3409 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt, New York
- 3083 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, New York
- 720 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, New York
- 1932 Broadway in New York, New York
- 97 Warren Street in New York, New York
- 460 3rd Avenue in New York, New York
- 1399 Route #300 in Newburgh, New York
- 20 Square Drive in Victor, New York
- 825 West Montauk Highway in West Babylon, New York
- 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina
- 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina
- 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina
- 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory, North Carolina
- 9521 Strickland Road in Raleigh, North Carolina
- 4766 Ridge Road in Brooklyn, Ohio
- 3750 West Market Street in Fairlawn, Ohio
- 9700 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, Ohio
- 1717 West Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington, Ohio
- 2150 South Service Road in Moore, Oklahoma
- 620 Ed Noble Parkway in Norman, Oklahoma
- 5352 East Skelly Drive in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 7410 South Olympia Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A in Clackamas, Oregon
- 1725 NW 9th Street in Corvallis, Oregon
- 1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094) in Medford, Oregon
- 20111 Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
- 224 West DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
- 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
- 339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza) in Aiken, South Carolina
- 6090 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, South Carolina
- 442 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee
- 2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville, Tennessee
- Oakwood Commons in Hermitage, Tennessee
- 1081 Vann Drive in Jackson, Tennessee
- The Centre at Deane Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee
- 2156 Gallatin Road North in Madison, Tennessee
- 3975 Dowlen Road in Beaumont, Texas
- 1327 George Dieter Drive in El Paso, Texas
- 1551 North US Hwy 287 (Suite 701) in Mansfield, Texas
- 5636 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas
- The Crossing at 518 in Pearland, Texas
- 522 Northwest Loop in San Antonio, Texas
- 3710 Town Center Street in Sherman, Texas
- 4248 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas
- Victoria Crossing in Victoria, Texas
- 225 Adams Drive Suite 235 in Weatherford, Texas
- 7690 B. Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Virginia
- 283 Burgess Road in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- 1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW in Roanoke, Virginia
- 4255 Meridian Street in Bellingham, Washington
- 775 NW Gilman Blvd. in Issaquah, Washington
- 1220 North Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick, Washington
- 4721 West Grande Market Drive in Grand Chute, Wisconsin
- 7450 Green Bay Road Suite A in Kenosha, Wisconsin
- 4275 Lien Road in Madison, Wisconsin
- 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124 in Casper, Wyoming
- 5214 Rue Terre in Cheyenne, Wyoming
