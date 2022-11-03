 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT... South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE... Most of southeast Missouri, all of southern Illinois,
and far western Kentucky.

* WHEN... From 12AM to 7AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Ballard, Crittendon, McCracken County schools closed due to illness

(WSIL) -- Multiple school districts across western Kentucky are closed due to illnesses. 

All McCracken County Public Schools will be closed Friday and Monday due to high rates of flu among students and staff. 

In addition to preventing the spread of germs, the closure will also allow the custodial staff to thoroughly clean the buildings.

Crittendon County Schools are also closed on Friday and Monday due to widespread illness among students and staff. 

Friday will be a non-school day. Monday will be an NTI day, with students working from home on assignments that were sent home Thursday. Custodial staff will conduct a full deep clean of the school.

Ballard County schools announced on Wednesday they would be closed Thursday and Friday due to flu cases. 

