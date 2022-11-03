Ballard, Crittenden, McCracken County schools closed due to illness

(WSIL) -- Multiple school districts across western Kentucky are closed due to illnesses.
All McCracken County Public Schools will be closed Friday and Monday due to high rates of flu among students and staff.
In addition to preventing the spread of germs, the closure will also allow the custodial staff to thoroughly clean the buildings.
Crittenden County Schools are also closed on Friday and Monday due to widespread illness among students and staff.
Friday will be a non-school day. Monday will be an NTI day, with students working from home on assignments that were sent home Thursday. Custodial staff will conduct a full deep clean of the school.
Ballard County schools announced on Wednesday they would be closed Thursday and Friday due to flu cases.