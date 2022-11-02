Ballard County schools closed rest of week due to flu cases

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- All Ballard County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the high rate of flu cases among students and staff.
“Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities, and buses operational," said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent. "We can't really use our non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, either. We have teachers too sick to teach, and students too sick to learn. NTI days require a certain level of participation to count, and we don’t believe we could meet that threshold."
That only becomes an issue if schools close for future illness or bad weather, Dr. Allen explained. “For the rest of this school year, every day will have to be an NTI day, or it will have to be made up at the end of the year,” he said.
Cafeteria staff will prepare food both days for pick-up at the back doors of the BMHS/BCMS and the BCES cafeterias. Pick-up times at your child’s school will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.