Authorities searching for missing 9-year-old in Hickman County, Ky.

CLINTON, Ky. -- Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old who is missing in Hickman County.
Hickman County officials said Hosea Young, 9, left a home on foot with no direction of travel on Friday afternoon.
Authorities said the home he left from is at 1593 State Route 58 East in Clinton, Ky.
Multiple agencies are searching for Young. They are searching surrounding properties and are asking area property owners who have any camera system to review them to help locate the missing child.
If you have any information or think you see the child, you are urged to call the Hickman County 911 Telecommunications Center at 270-653-5871.