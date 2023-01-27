Authorities search for 76-year-old missing man from Union County, Ky

MORGANFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities are searching for 76-year-old James "Jim" Nicholson who has been missing from home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Ky, since Thursday evening.
The Union County, Ky, Emergency Management Agency reported he is possibly wearing a brown Carhart jacket and brown sock cap.
Authorities are concerned with his health as they state he has dementia.
Union County EMA Director Rick White said he could possibly be in the southern Illinois area as he has family connections in Shawneetown and in the Mt. Vernon area.
He is reportedly driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala. His front license plate says McCully's in orange writing. On the rear trunk, there is an outline of the state of Kentucky with the work McCully's written inside of it.
His license plate is 108ZRK.
Authorities urge you to call 911 or your local authorities if you see him.