Authorities looking for suspect demanding money at bank in Ballard County

BCSO 1 edit.jpg
Ballard County Sheriff's Office

LA CENTER, Ky. -- Police are looking for the public's help in finding a man who demanded money from employees at a bank last week in Ballard County.

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a male who approached the drive through window at the First Community Bank in La Center on June 14th at around 10:50 a.m.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

He was driving a newer white Jeep Compass, authorities said.

Bank photos from FCB in La Center, Ky.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Ballard County Sheriff's Office at 270-335-3561.

