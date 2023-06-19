Authorities looking for suspect demanding money at bank in Ballard County

LA CENTER, Ky. -- Police are looking for the public's help in finding a man who demanded money from employees at a bank last week in Ballard County.
The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a male who approached the drive through window at the First Community Bank in La Center on June 14th at around 10:50 a.m.
The sheriff's office shared photos of the man and the vehicle he was driving.
He was driving a newer white Jeep Compass, authorities said.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Ballard County Sheriff's Office at 270-335-3561.