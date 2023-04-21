 Skip to main content
Authorities looking for stolen camper trailer worth $60,000

Graves County Sheriff's Office

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for a person(s) who stole a travel trailer, valued at $60,000, from Graves County.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, April 18, a white new or slightly used GMC 2500HD crewcab pickup truck pulled into the parking lot at the Riley RV World along US 45 north of Mayfield at around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said the truck was on the lot for roughly 25 minutes, then pulled a travel trailer away, which was stolen from the lot.

When the suspect(s) in the truck were leaving, the travel trailer that was pulled, sideswiped another camper. This caused damage to the driver's side of the stolen camper trailer.

Deputies looked at some video surveillance footage of the incident and said the vehicle left at around 7:05 p.m. and traveled north, then onto Jimtown Road and turned north again onto Ky highway 121.

The suspect's vehicle is pictured. The stolen travel trailer is a Coachman Catalina Model ACAT343BHTSLE.

If anyone has any information about this theft, they are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501.

