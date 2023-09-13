Authorities, community honor fallen officer in Western Kentucky

HICKORY, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police honored a fallen trooper who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.
KSP Post 1, along with community members, gathered together at the KSP Headquarters in Graves County where they honored Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder.
Trooper Ponder was on patrol in Trigg County on September 13, 2015, when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation on I-24. This led to a nine-mile pursuit into Lyon County where the suspect had a gun and opened fire which hit Trooper Ponder.
Trooper Ponder later died at a local hospital.
The offender was later found hours later where he was shot and killed by police after pointing a weapon at them.
Eight years later on Wednesday, KSP Post 1 showed a large support with Trooper Ponder's family in attendance. They displayed a wreath with his End Of Watch date and saluting him.
Trooper Ponder was a U.S. Navy veteran and had served with the Kentucky State Police for nine months. He was assigned to KSP Post 1. He was survived by his fiancée, parents, three siblings, and grandparents. He was 31 years old when he was murdered in the line of duty.