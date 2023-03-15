 Skip to main content
Authorities alert public for missing 36-year-old man with disability

  • Updated
  • 0
Redmon
Carlisle County Sheriff's Office

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities are looking for a 36-year-old man who went missing on Monday in Carlisle County.

Authorities say Dustin Redmon was last seen by family member on Monday at around 11 p.m. after he is believed to have left on an electric bicycle.

Mr. Redmon has a right hand and arm disability, along with a diminished mental capacity, authorities said.

If you have any information on Redmon's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office at 270-628-5420.

