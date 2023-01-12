A look back at regional tornadoes on this date

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Three tornadoes struck the region on this date in history.
The National Weather Service in Paducah released information that was recorded as far back as 1890 when a pair of tornadoes struck communities in our area.
On January 12, 1890, an F2 tornado first touched down in Mississippi County in Missouri and travelled a 7-mile path into Ballard County, Kentucky.
The tornado struck the Wickliffe community, damaging 32 buildings and causing eight injuries.
Another tornado hit that day in the region causing even more destruction.
The NWS in Paducah reported a violent F4 tornado hit New Madrid, Mississippi and Hickman counties. This tornado moved from just north of New Madrid and over to Clinton, Ky.
The twister destroyed 75 buildings, including 55 homes. It also claimed 11 lives and 53 others were injured along the 25 mile path.
A decade ago, on January 12, 2013, a storm swept through the area producing an EF-2 tornado in Livingston County, Kentucky.