86-year-old Paducah woman dead after 3-vehicle wreck

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A wreck involving three vehicles on Sunday resulted in the death of an 86-year-old woman.
It happened on March 12, at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Husband Road in McCracken County.
Deputies responded to the accident where they found three vehicles were involved in the crash.
This includes a 2011 Ford Focus a 2011 Ram 1500 pickup. A 2013 Ford Edge also hit the Ford Focus after the initial collision.
Wanda Hankins, 86, of Paducah was driving the Ford Focus at the time of the accident. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Reidland-Farley Fire Department, McCracken County Coroner’s Office and Speedy’s Towing.