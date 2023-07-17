71-year-old woman arrested after running from police, locking herself in outbuilding with drugs

MURRAY, Ky. -- A 71-year-old woman faces charges after she ran from police and locked herself in an outbuilding while she had drugs on her.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said it happened on July 13th at around 8:30 p.m. Deputies were called out to a home on Highway 94E in Murray where an altercation was reported.
Authorities started to investigate and found there wasn't a physical incident but there were suspected drugs involved and they were found by deputies.
The sheriff's office got a search warrant and detained some individuals.
One of them, Pelma Davenport, 71 of Murray, ran from deputies and got in an outbuilding and locked herself in there, CCSO said.
Deputies forced their way in the outbuilding where they found she had methamphetamine and tried to hide it from them.
Davenport was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and an escape charge.