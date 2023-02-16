 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

61-year-old woman arrested for armed robbery incident in December

  • Updated
  • 0
Turner pic
Graves County Sheriff's Office

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in an armed robbery incident that occurred in late December.

The sheriff's office stated on December, 31, 2022, at 9:44 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at a Dollar General store in Mayfield. Staff there told authorities an older white female entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money.

After results came back from a forensic examination of electronic records on February 16, a woman was then identified as a suspect.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ruby May Turner, 61, of Graves County.

Authorities searched Turner's home on Jimtown Road and arrested her.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office said Turner is facing a 1st-degree robbery charge and taken to a detention facility outside of the county.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you