61-year-old woman arrested for armed robbery incident in December

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in an armed robbery incident that occurred in late December.
The sheriff's office stated on December, 31, 2022, at 9:44 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at a Dollar General store in Mayfield. Staff there told authorities an older white female entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money.
After results came back from a forensic examination of electronic records on February 16, a woman was then identified as a suspect.
Authorities identified the suspect as Ruby May Turner, 61, of Graves County.
Authorities searched Turner's home on Jimtown Road and arrested her.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said Turner is facing a 1st-degree robbery charge and taken to a detention facility outside of the county.