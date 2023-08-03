45-year-old arrested and charged in Calvert City deadly wreck

CALVERT CITY, Ky. -- A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the deadly wreck that happened in Calvert City on Tuesday.
Raymond E. Jarvis, 45, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid with death or serious injury, according to the Calvert City Government Facebook page.
The wreck happened on Oak Park Boulevard, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan on the morning of August 1st.
An investigation into the matter shows Jarvis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer which struck Culligan.
Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to report it by calling the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.