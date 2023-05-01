4 injured in shooting at after-prom party in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police in Paducah are continuing to investigate a shooting that left four people injured at an after-prom party.
The incident happened at the W.C. Young Community Center on 505 South 8th Street resulting in a 14-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male injured by either gunshots or flying shrapnel.
Police said two people were shooting at each other at the event.
It happened around 1:10 A.M. on Sunday April 30th. Police immediately responded to the scene when they got reports there was a shooting.
The four people that were injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.
Officers have received numerous tips on this incident and are following up on them.
Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Paducah Police department at (270)-444-8550.