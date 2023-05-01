 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 injured in shooting at after-prom party in Paducah

  • 0
W.C. Young Community Center
Tyler Horn

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police in Paducah are continuing to investigate a shooting that left four people injured at an after-prom party.

The incident happened at the W.C. Young Community Center on 505 South 8th Street resulting in a 14-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male injured by either gunshots or flying shrapnel.

Police said two people were shooting at each other at the event.

It happened around 1:10 A.M. on Sunday April 30th. Police immediately responded to the scene when they got reports there was a shooting.

The four people that were injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. 

Officers have received numerous tips on this incident and are following up on them.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Paducah Police department at (270)-444-8550.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you