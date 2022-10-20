2022 Election: Complete guide for Kentucky voters

 Skip to main content
...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

2022 Election: Complete guide for Kentucky voters

Kentucky Election.jpg

(WSIL) -- Election season is in full swing as the November 8 mid-term election rapidly approaches. 

Several major races are up for vote, with many incumbents seeking re-election. Polls are open on November 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who is running for office and what will voters decide?

Constitutional Amendments

  • Amendment 1:
  • Amendment 2
    • Would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state. 
    • Here's how the ballot question reads: Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?

U.S. Senate 

Democrat Charles Booker is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul.

Booker was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018. Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

Voter information

Are you wanting to vote by mail? The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 25. All ballots must be postmarked by November 8. You can track the status of your ballot by clicking here

When you arrive to vote, you will need to have a valid ID with you to cast a ballot. 

Find your polling location on the State Board of Elections website. Or contact your county clerk’s office for polling site details.

Click here for more details about this year's Kentucky general election. 

BALLOTS

Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot. 

BALLARD GRAVES 
CALDWELLHICKMAN 
CALLOWAY LIVINGSTON 
CARLISLE LYON 
CRITTENDON MARSHALL 
FULTON MCCRACKEN 

