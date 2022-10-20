2022 Election: Complete guide for Kentucky voters

(WSIL) -- Election season is in full swing as the November 8 mid-term election rapidly approaches.
Several major races are up for vote, with many incumbents seeking re-election. Polls are open on November 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Who is running for office and what will voters decide?
Constitutional Amendments
- Amendment 1:
- The amendment would allow lawmakers to change the end date of the legislative session through three-fifths vote in each chamber. Currently, the governor is the only one who can call a special session.
- A special legislative session up to 12 days could be called by the House speaker and the Senate president. This also means changes for laws. They would now take effect on July 1 of that year when the bill/act was passed or 90 if it’s signed by the governor.
- Amendment 2:
- Would add text to the state constitution that would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state.
- Here's how the ballot question reads: Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?
U.S. Senate
Democrat Charles Booker is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul.
Booker was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018. Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010.
Voter information
Are you wanting to vote by mail? The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 25. All ballots must be postmarked by November 8. You can track the status of your ballot by clicking here.
When you arrive to vote, you will need to have a valid ID with you to cast a ballot.
Find your polling location on the State Board of Elections website. Or contact your county clerk’s office for polling site details.
Click here for more details about this year's Kentucky general election.
BALLOTS
Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot.
|BALLARD
|GRAVES
|CALDWELL
|HICKMAN
|CALLOWAY
|LIVINGSTON
|CARLISLE
|LYON
|CRITTENDON
|MARSHALL
|FULTON
|MCCRACKEN