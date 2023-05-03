2 juveniles arrested, 1 adult charged in Paducah prom after-party shooting that injured 4

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police have arrested two juveniles and have charged one adult in connection to a shooting at a prom after-party event in Paducah that resulted in four people injured.
Paducah Police Department said in a release there are two juveniles in custody, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both charged with multiple criminal charges.
Police charged Omariyon Harper, 20, of Union City, TN, in connection with the shooting as well.
Harper has been charged in warrants with four counts of first-degree assault and 20 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The 16-year-old faces four counts of complicity to first-degree assault and two counts of a firearm by a juvenile.
The 17-year-old faces four counts of first-degree assault, 20 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The incident happened at the W.C. Young Community Center on 505 South 8th Street on Sunday, April 30th at around 1:10 a.m., resulting in a 14-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old male injured by either gunshots or flying shrapnel.
Police said two people were shooting at each other at the event.
The four people that were injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.
Officers have received numerous tips on this incident and are following up on them as the investigation is continuing.
Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Paducah Police department at (270)-444-8550.