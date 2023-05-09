16-year-old in custody after police find 3 semi-automatic handguns on him

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A 16-year-old is in custody after police found three semi-automatic handguns on him.
Paducah Police Department said police were called out to a reported assault in progress on Cherry Circle on Monday around 1:43 p.m. When they arrived, a 16-year-old was in the doorway of the home and trying to leave.
Police officers detained him at the time to try to figure out what occurred. The 16-year-old resisted the officers.
As officers handcuffed him, they found he had three handguns on him. The handguns are a 9mm Smith and Wesson, a 9mm Glock and a .380-caliber Keltec. Police said all three are semi-automatic handguns.
Officers also found a vaping device on him. Police said these are limited by law to possession only by those 21 and older.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, resisting arrest and possession of a vaping device by a person less than 21.
He was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.