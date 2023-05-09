 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

16-year-old in custody after police find 3 semi-automatic handguns on him

  • 0
Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime
MGN

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A 16-year-old is in custody after police found three semi-automatic handguns on him.

Paducah Police Department said police were called out to a reported assault in progress on Cherry Circle on Monday around 1:43 p.m. When they arrived, a 16-year-old was in the doorway of the home and trying to leave.

Police officers detained him at the time to try to figure out what occurred. The 16-year-old resisted the officers.

As officers handcuffed him, they found he had three handguns on him. The handguns are a 9mm Smith and Wesson, a 9mm Glock and a .380-caliber Keltec. Police said all three are semi-automatic handguns.

Officers also found a vaping device on him. Police said these are limited by law to possession only by those 21 and older.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, resisting arrest and possession of a vaping device by a person less than 21.

He was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you