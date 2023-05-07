13-year-old leads police on high-speed pursuit over 100 mph in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A 13-year-old is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Williamson County, exceeding speeds of 100 mph and driving into oncoming traffic.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reported the incident happened on Sunday, May 7, when deputies were alerted to a reckless driver on Highway 13 near Spillway Road going eastbound.
WCSO said there were multiple 911 calls stating the driver was young. One report said the vehicle was traveling in the opposite lane against traffic.
The 13-year-old driver was driving near Highway 13 and Division Street in Carterville when deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver then fled the scene exceeding 100 mph.
The driver then drove to I-57 and went up the southbound exit ramp, going north onto oncoming traffic in the I-57 southbound lanes.
The driver was going against oncoming traffic for several miles when they crossed over into the northbound lanes and continued driving.
Authorities said the vehicle exited the interstate at Johnston City (exit 59) when the vehicle didn't make a turn and it ended up coming to rest at the bottom of an embankment on the northeast side of the interchange.
The driver then got out of the vehicle and started to run away but was then taken into custody by authorities.
WCSO said they believe this is a male juvenile that ran away from a group home for vulnerable at-risk youth based out of Owensboro, Ky. He was one of three that ran away from this facility.
The juvenile was taken to a hospital to get checked out and then was taken into custody with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for aggravated fleeing and eluding, no driver's license and resisting a peace officer.
This is an ongoing investigation.