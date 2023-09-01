 Skip to main content
100th new home dedicated in Mayfield after destructive tornado hits Mayfield in 2021

100th new home in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined community leaders and residents in Mayfield on Thursday to dedicate their one-hundredth new home built after the devastating tornado that hit a couple years ago.

The Hope Initiative helped with the construction of the new home which was built on Mercy Drive.

The city was in the direct path of the EF-4 tornado that ripped through the Mayfield community on the night of December 10th, 2021.

This tornado killed dozens of people as it created a path of destruction through the Western Kentucky area.

Governor Andy Beshear handed the homeowners the keys to their new home.

The house was furnished by the House In A Box organization.

