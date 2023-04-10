1 dead, 3 injured after two vehicle wreck in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- One person died and three others were taken to the hospital after a traffic crash occurred Sunday morning in Paducah.
Paducah Police Officer Austin Gruner responded to the two-vehicle wreck around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 14th Street and Park Avenue.
The driver, David W. Cartwright, 42, was found lying on the ground after he was ejected from a 2008 Nissan Armada during the crash.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 2017 Ford Edge, was Tiffany L. Thomas, 35. Thomas told officers she was driving west on Park Avenue when a Nissan Armada ran a stop sign and ran into her path.
Police said the Ford Edge then hit the Nissan Armada and flipped it onto its side, ejecting Cartwright from the vehicle. The vehicle ended up hitting a curb and came to rest on its wheels.
Cartwright was taken to Baptist Health Paducah where he was later pronounced dead.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the cause of the crash.
Thomas, along with two of her passengers, were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment for their injuries.
Two others involved in the wreck were not reported to be injured.
This incident is under investigation by the Paducah Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team and detectives.