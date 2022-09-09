Kentucky troopers, officers honored for heroic acts

(WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 75 troopers and officers for heroic actions Thursday.
“The past year has challenged us in many ways with the Western Kentucky tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky flooding,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Through it all, our heroes in uniform have shown up to answer the call for help, no matter the request. Thank you to our troopers and officers for their steadfast service, loyalty, bravery and commitment to creating safer communities. The commonwealth owes all of you a huge debt of gratitude.”
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP in 2021 to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth by responding to the western Kentucky tornadoes, running into danger, assisting with the continued fight against the drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.
The 2021 award recipients include:
- Trooper Elliott Young was named 2021 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Young is a 4-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 4 Elizabethtown.
- Detective Kyler Wright was named 2021 Detective of the Year. Detective Wright is a 5-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 8 Morehead.
- Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Logan Lynch was named the 2021 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop. Officer Lynch is a 14-year veteran of KSP assigned to the CVE Central Region.
- Trooper Daniel Priddy was named 2021 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Trooper Priddy is an 18-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
- Officer Wayne Burke Jr. was named 2021 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. Officer Burke is a 5-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Facilities Security Branch.
- Fourteen troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty.
- Thirteen troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, which is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances.
- Seven troopers and officers received the Meritorious Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances.
- Twenty troopers were named post-level Detective of the Year at the division level.
- Twenty troopers were named post-level Trooper of the Year at the division level.
- Four Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level.
A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.