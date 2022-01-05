Kentucky transportation officials prepare for upcoming snow

(WSIL) -- Road crews are getting ready for possible snow this week.
Kentucky Transportation officials say crews were out to spraying brine on some of the roads.
They say the salt and water mixture keeps snow and ice from bonding to the pavement.
Kentucky is one of the pioneers when it comes to pre-treating roads.
The Kentucky Highway Department says it's easy for their crews to do before snow.
Keith Todd says they are lucky right now because they have a couple days to pre-treat all of their highways.
"Normally our people would be waiting around for the snow to start before getting out and starting to spread salt this essentially gives us a head start by putting the brine out there and that way it's available in the early hours of an event to improve driving conditions" said Todd.
He also says you should check your tires now because your tread makes a big difference in how your car handles in the snow.
And while you make your winter road and car preps keep in mind Kentucky crews will be out today.
So you'll probably see some crews out and slow-moving trucks.
Todd says you should be alert and watch out for those crews.
"But just be aware when you come up behind them, slow down, give them some space to operate, you know they're out there trying to make things safer for you so we would appreciate it if you would make things safer for them."
Todd says his crews will be out Thursday to clear off any snow that accumulates.