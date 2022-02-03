Kentucky transportation crews working hard to keep roads clear

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- It's obvious, old man winter isn't happy with the Midwest.
"Well because of the heavy rain we really didn't get the chance to pre treat," said Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Wednesday afternoon's rain now turning to ice has Kentucky Transportation workers playing catch up.
"When they come in tonight all they have to do it put the key in the ignition of the truck, drive off the lot and start spreading salt," said Todd.
Crews spent the night and morning spreading salt all over the roads. The big warning black ice on the roadways.
They remind all drivers to check your surroundings because ice can form from water on the ground anywhere you drive.
Todd said though crews are treating the roads, watch out for areas that are more likely to freeze faster.
"One of the problems we run into is people will start driving along and think oh the pavement is wet and then they will run into a hill or slick spot and then you have a major problem," explained Todd.
Todd says if you're thinking of driving on the Brookport Bridge, think again. It's now closed and likely will be till at least Saturday, when temperatures rise back above freezing.
"Right now the traffic count on it is about 4,400 vehicles a day, so those 4,400 vehicles will have to go to the I-24 bridge between Metropolis and Paducah to cross. So particularly for people who live here close it's quite an inconvenience."
An inconvenience mother nature and old man winter will likely keep around for the next few days.