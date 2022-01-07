Kentucky tornado victims can apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---Many people affected by the Kentucky tornadoes are still dealing with repercussions including losing their jobs. But those people may be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federally funded employment benefit for those who have lost their job due to a presidentially declared major disaster.
DUA also allows those to qualify for assistance who don't qualify for normal unemployment.
"Folks like farmers and others who traditionally would not qualify, do, because of the interruption to their business," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
The benefits from this program are only available to those in the following counties, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren, as covered by President Biden's disaster declaration.
To apply, you have to first apply for traditional unemployment and then visit the Kentucky Career Center's website where you can find your next steps.
There are additional requirements required before qualifying for the DUA.
First you are only eligible if you do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.
If you were directly impacted by the tornado, such as you were unable to begin work, cannot resume work because of an injury, or your workplace was closed because of the tornado, you may be eligible.
You can also become eligible if the main source of income for the household passed away due to the disaster.
And individuals must establish that the work affected by the tornado was their primary source of income.
But the purpose of the program is to support, until people can get back to work.
"It's about making sure there's a job ready and available for them but that we have provided the necessary bridge. It's about getting our small businesses back up and running," said Beshear.
The deadline to apply for assistance is January 18th.
Those in Barren and Marion counties have until January 27th.