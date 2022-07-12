Kentucky to receive nearly $25 million to fight drug abuse

KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Senator Mitch McConnell announced today that the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will provide nearly $25 million to 20 community programs throughout Kentucky.
The Drug-Free Communities (DFC) strives to combat drug abuse in youths through prevention and treatment. McConnell was a major supporter for the program when the government funding bill was signed into law this March, helping acquire $106 million for the initiative.
McConnell spoke on the funding of drug abuse program, stating “Recent CDC data confirms that the substance abuse epidemic in Kentucky is entering its worst phase yet. In response, I have helped mobilize federal resources to combat this crisis across the Commonwealth and hosted Drug Czars from several administrations to see the effects of our efforts firsthand. I’m glad the Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, is investing in Kentucky and helping to keep dangerous substances out of our communities.”
20 towns in Kentucky will be receiving $125,000 each to fund their respective programs, and a list of all 20 cities is listed below:
Shepherdsville
Morgantown
Newport
Liberty
Erlanger
Louisville
Warsaw
Williamstown
Mayfield
Owenton
Ft. Mitchell
Central City
LaGrange
Butler
Louisville
Taylorsville
Bowling Green
Campton