Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief again Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Kentucky to hold Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes

Kentucky Christmas in July

(WSIL) -- First Lady Britainy Beshear and Gov. Andy Beshear are inviting families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes to join them for upcoming Christmas in July events.

The events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas or left over after four local toy giveaways and deliveries directly to Western Kentucky families.

The Christmas in July celebrations will allow families to take home additional gifts after they’ve settled into housing.

Families can learn about event locations and times here and RSVP for the events here.

At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes and tens of thousands of gift cards were donated in December, sent by families from at least 36 different U.S. states, as far as Alaska.

“The outpouring of generosity means that on top of the Christmas celebrations we were able to host in December with impacted families, we can now also celebrate Christmas in July for these kids who have lost so much but have shown such resilience and strength,” the First Lady said.

“I was truly inspired by Britainy’s toy drive last December and the joy and excitement of these children knowing Santa would still be there for them, after all they had been through,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want to thank everyone on Team Kentucky and so many of our fellow Americans for their overwhelming support during one of the most devastating moments in our state’s history.”

The First Lady is no longer accepting toy or gift card donations, but she strongly encouraged those who want to support families impacted by the tornadoes to donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

