Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman

KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert D for Amy Marie Green who has been reported missing since September 18, 2022.
Amy Marie Green is described as a white female, age 45, having brown hair. There is not a known clothing description, other than possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was at the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot on September 18, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and thought to be attempting to return to Monticello, KY.
If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Amy Marie Green’s whereabouts, please call the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313 or local law enforcement authorities.