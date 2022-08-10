Kentucky State Police asking for public's help in solving 37-year-old cold case

CLINTON, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in solving a cold case that has been unsolved for 37 years.
The incident happened on January 7, 1985, when Duane and Betty Campbell closed their store for the night and were walking to their car. An unknown individual emerged from a nearby alleyway, and robbed the couple at gunpoint. During the robbery, Duane Caldwell was shot and killed. The robber used a .22 caliber rifle.
The individual was described as a black man wearing dark green or gray coveralls. He also wore a red ski mask. It is believed that another man was in a getaway car nearby.
The KSP are asking anyone with information related to the cold case to contact detective Adam Jones at 270-856-3721. You can also email adamm.jones@ky.gov. To report a tip anonymously, call 800-222-5555.