Kentucky State Police arrest Pike County man for child sexual abuse

PIKEVILLE, KY (WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a man from Pike County on charges related to child sexual abuse.
The investigation into 41-year-old David J. Caudill began after Caudill shared sexually explicit content online. The KSP located and arrested Caudill on April 2 and seized the equipment that was used to commit the crime. The equipment was taken to the KSP's forensic lab for examination.
Caudill was charged with 11 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. The charge is a felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.