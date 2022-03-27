Kentucky State Police announce 71 cadets graduated from basic training

HENDERSON, KY (WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police (KSP) have announced that 71 cadets have graduated the KSP's basic training academy Sunday.
The cadets reported to the academy in October of 2021 and went through 24 weeks of intense training to become a state trooper. KSP Post 16 Captain Brenton Ford spoke on the cadet's journey up to this point, saying “These new troopers are beginning a rewarding career with a great agency and it will be an honor to serve as their commander".
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. also spoke about the cadet's hard work, giving words of advice to the graduates as they take the next step into becoming state troopers. "Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day... our success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.”
The group, labeled as Cadet Class 101, is the largest basic academy training graduating class since 2014.