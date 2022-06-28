 Skip to main content
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul strikes partnership to aid Marion water crisis; can provide 10,000 gallons a day

Marion, KY Conserve Water

MARION, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul has partnered with the Kentucky Dream Center in order to allow water production company Waterstep to aid in the water crisis.

Waterstep is a Louisville-based non-profit that specializes in water production and purification. Waterstep has the ability to provide up to 10,000 gallons of water per today, and that relief will go out to critical care facilities by the end of the week.

Waterstep isn't the only aid that Marion is receiving, as the Kentucky National Guard had already provided support to the city last week. More details can be ready here.

