Kentucky receiving $70 million to develop electric vehicle charging network

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network.
Kentucky’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan outlines Kentucky’s high-priority EV corridors.
The plan was submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July and has now been approved, securing federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program funds.
Federal funding for the first two years of the program will be provided to KYTC over the next few months. With matching funds, a total of $86.9 million will be available for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.
On Aug. 24, KYTC issued a Request for Information (RFI) from the private sector related to the deployment of DCFC stations on the EV AFC corridors. The RFI is a precursor to developing a request for proposals for the deployment of DCFC stations on the EV AFCs.
Local communities and other agencies can apply for competitive grants to fund electric vehicle charging stations later in 2022 or early 2023 after the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued further guidance and a notice of funding opportunity.