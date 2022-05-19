Kentucky man sentenced to 8 years for producing child pornography

(WSIL) -- A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison, followed by 15 years probation for production of child pornography.
Dayton Jones, 27, was also ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim and will be required to register a sex offender.
According to court documents, on October 11, 2014 a group of high school and college students got together at a friend's apartment. The students consumed significant amounts of alcohol.
A 15-year-old boy passed out from the alcohol. When he passed out, several other men took turns sexually assaulting him with a sex toy. Jones made an audio and video recording of the assault, which he then distributed to others via social media app "Snapchat."
“I commend the Louisville FBI, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Assistant U.S. Attorneys who prosecuted this case for their outstanding effort,” said Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “We will continue to prioritize the prosecution of child sexual exploitation and abuse in order to make our communities throughout the 53 counties of the Western District safer for all citizens.”
“This case highlights how those that choose to exploit our most vulnerable will be found and held accountable to the fullest degree under the rule of law. Removing child predators from our streets will remain one of the highest priorities for the FBI,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI's Louisville Field Office. “If you are engaging in these heinous acts, know that the possibility of decades in federal prison with no parole is in your future.”