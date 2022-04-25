Kentucky man charged with child abduction in Massac County

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A Kentucky man is now facing charges for abducting a child in Metropolis.
Metropolis officers responded to Thrive on E. 5th street for a disturbance. When they arrived, police spoke to a victim that said she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 51-year-old Scott Wolfe of Benton, Kentucky.
She said Wolfe had been drinking and being aggressive. He pulled her out of the vehicle, scratching her arm, and then drove off with her 4-year-old child inside.
Emergency messages were sent out to IL and KY authorities to be on the lookout. Metropolis, Massac County Sheriff’s Deputies and IL State Police started setting up stake out positions.
Approximately 45 minutes later, a call came in about a reckless driver turning in Acee's Truck Stop.
The Metropolis Chief was nearby and observed the suspect's vehicle take off at a high rate of speed. The Chief blocked the access road and Wolfe stopped. But, as the Chief was attempting to talk to Wolfe, he drove off once again.
He entered a parking lot of a hotel and was blocked in. Wolfe was taken into custody and the child was not hurt.
Wolfe was charged with Child Abduction, Child endangerment, DUI, Reckless driving, Theft of Auto, and Domestic Battery.
He was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.