Kentucky man arrested for threatening school staff

CLINTON, KY (WSIL) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a man who they say threatened school staff at Hickman County High School. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch got the information from Facebook after a post was flagged as a possible criminal threat.
Troopers were able to trace the threat to an electronic device in Hickman County. KSP Post 1 was then able to locate the device used to make the threatening post.
Buster A. Thomas, 20 years old of Clinton, KY, a former student of Hickman County High School, was arrested and charged by Kentucky State Police with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd Degree. He was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
Kentucky State Police urges all parents and youth to be aware of the dangers of social media and to be attentive of suspicious activity. You can report any suspicious activity by calling 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.