Kentucky launches toy drive for tornado victims ahead of the holidays

western kentucky toy drive

(WSIL) -- During this time of year, many families are preparing for the holidays. This year, for many in western Kentucky, families are picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes. 

To help local families celebrate the holidays amid the tragedy, the state of Kentucky has launched the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. 

More: How you can help communities hit by tornadoes

The goal is to collect donations of toys, books, electronics and $25 VISA or MasterCard gift cards.

Donations will be accepted beginning Tuesday, December 14 through Saturday, December 18. 

Click here to donate.

You can drop off new, unwrapped items at these locations: 

Independence:

Kenton County Police Department: 11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18 ​

Paducah:​

Paducah Police Department: 1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Covington:

Kenton County Government Center: 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

  • Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST

Louisville:​​

Broadbent Arena: KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)

  • Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST,
    and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

St. Matthews Police Department

3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207

  • Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Lexington:​​​

Fayette County Sheriff's Office: 150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507​​

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Additional locations will be added soon

Kentucky State Police Posts​:

KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbia and Henderson:

  • Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18 ​​
Post 4954 Cameron Ponder Dr.ElizabethtownKY42701
Post 5160 Citation LaneCampbellsburgKY40011
Post 64265 US 25Dry RidgeKY41035
Post 7699 Eastern By-PassRichmondKY40475
Post 81595 Flemingsburg RdMoreheadKY40351
Post 93499 N. Mayo TrailPikevilleKY41501
Post 103319 S. US 421HarlanKY40831
Post 1111 State Police Rd.LondonKY40741
Post 121250 Louisville RdFrankfortKY40601
Post 1310 Justice Dr.HazardKY41701
Post 145975 State Rt. 60AshlandKY41102
Post 151118 Jamestown St.ColumbiaKY42728
Post 168415 US 41 S.HendersonKY42420

Send mail-in donations to:

  • KY Venues
    • 937 Phillips Lane
    • Louisville, KY 40209

If Kentuckians have already started a toy drive at their school, at their business or in their neighborhood, the First Lady asked them to bring those toys to one of the 20 central locations listed at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive so state officials can transport them to Western Kentucky.

 

