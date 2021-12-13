Kentucky launches toy drive for tornado victims ahead of the holidays

(WSIL) -- During this time of year, many families are preparing for the holidays. This year, for many in western Kentucky, families are picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes.
To help local families celebrate the holidays amid the tragedy, the state of Kentucky has launched the Western Kentucky Toy Drive.
The goal is to collect donations of toys, books, electronics and $25 VISA or MasterCard gift cards.
Donations will be accepted beginning Tuesday, December 14 through Saturday, December 18.
Click here to donate.
You can drop off new, unwrapped items at these locations:
Independence:
Kenton County Police Department: 11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Paducah:
Paducah Police Department: 1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Covington:
Kenton County Government Center: 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011
- Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST
Louisville:
Broadbent Arena: KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)
- Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST,
and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST
St. Matthews Police Department
3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207
- Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST
Lexington:
Fayette County Sheriff's Office: 150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Additional locations will be added soon
Kentucky State Police Posts:
KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbia and Henderson:
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
|Post 4
|954 Cameron Ponder Dr.
|Elizabethtown
|KY
|42701
|Post 5
|160 Citation Lane
|Campbellsburg
|KY
|40011
|Post 6
|4265 US 25
|Dry Ridge
|KY
|41035
|Post 7
|699 Eastern By-Pass
|Richmond
|KY
|40475
|Post 8
|1595 Flemingsburg Rd
|Morehead
|KY
|40351
|Post 9
|3499 N. Mayo Trail
|Pikeville
|KY
|41501
|Post 10
|3319 S. US 421
|Harlan
|KY
|40831
|Post 11
|11 State Police Rd.
|London
|KY
|40741
|Post 12
|1250 Louisville Rd
|Frankfort
|KY
|40601
|Post 13
|10 Justice Dr.
|Hazard
|KY
|41701
|Post 14
|5975 State Rt. 60
|Ashland
|KY
|41102
|Post 15
|1118 Jamestown St.
|Columbia
|KY
|42728
|Post 16
|8415 US 41 S.
|Henderson
|KY
|42420
Send mail-in donations to:
- KY Venues
- 937 Phillips Lane
- Louisville, KY 40209
If Kentuckians have already started a toy drive at their school, at their business or in their neighborhood, the First Lady asked them to bring those toys to one of the 20 central locations listed at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive so state officials can transport them to Western Kentucky.