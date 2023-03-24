Kentucky governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care for youth

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro. .Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in significant rises on the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield in minor flood on Monday, and at Murphysboro in moderate flood on Wednesday. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 22.5 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&