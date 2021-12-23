Kentucky governor helps give displaced tornado victims a merry Christmas

CADIZ, KY (WSIL)---After two weeks of dealing with the devastation and destruction of the tornadoes that ripped through the state of Kentucky, many little boys and girls are finally going to get a merry little Christmas.
Many families affected by the tornado went to Cadiz, Kentucky the day before Christmas Eve, where Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy had thousands of donated toys, ready for kids to take home.
"I'm so glad we're out here witnessing how wonderful people are. And these kids deserve the very best Christmas. It's not just their Christmas presents that were lost, it was everything," said Kentucky's First Lady.
From new bicycles, to baby dolls, and everything in-between, many kids who thought Christmas would be cancelled this year, got exactly what they asked from Santa.
"To see kids that may have been in a bathtub while their home exploded around them, being able to grab that toy they always wanted, we've had three kids say 'this is what I wanted for Christmas!' If that is not incredibly special. You're starting to see people repair their lives," said Governor Beshear.
One of those families was Colten Grimes and Brittany Stallins, and their son Jaxon James, who is about to celebrate his first Christmas.
"It's amazing. I would never imagine people donating as much as they did, sponsors coming together and helping the families who lost....it's just...it's really nice," Stallins said.
"It's really a surprise, the amount of help and people. You don't have to go looking for help, I'll put it that way," Grimes added.