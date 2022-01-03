Kentucky governor begins next steps for those affected by tornadoes

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---After almost 30 days since the tornado hit, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke with disaster relief and local officials on what's next for the counties most affected by the devastating tornadoes.
"I know we as the people of the commonwealth of Kentucky are grateful, are grateful for all of the help that we have received, from both our other communities, and from the rest of the country and the rest of the world," said Beshear.
Monday morning, the governor asked to extend 100% payment for debris removal and temporary housing for an additional 60 days.
"Look at where downtown Mayfield still is. We know it's going to take a lot longer than 30 days and the costs are immense, exceeding a hundred million dollars to ultimately clean up that debris," said Beshear.
On January 5th, Disaster Snap benefits will also begin for the following counties in Kentucky.
The governor also discussed giving temporary housing to certain residents in RVs or campers until more permanent solutions come around.
"I actually hope we can some of the first people in them starting next week," Beshear added.
Debris removal is underway, and the Army Corps of Engineers is working with the state and local officials to make it happen.
"We're working as hard as we can on this mission to help the commonwealth recover as fast as they can and we are totally committed to this mission until we're done. We're trying to pick up as much debris as we can as fast as we can," said George Minges from the Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville.