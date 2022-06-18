Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declares state of emergency for city of Marion

MARION, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency for the city of Marion due to an extreme water shortage.
The water crisis stems from the draining of Lake George due to a levee failure; limited rainfall and unseasonably warm weather also played a role.
The Kentucky Department of Emergency Management will coordinate a response and relief activities and the Kentucky National Guard will assemble the personnel and equipment that may be required.
Governor Beshear gave a statement after the declaration was announced, displaying his commitment to the city of Marion. “The number one priority of government is to keep our people safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s action of declaring a state of emergency for the City of Marion is intended to put into motion all the things we, the state, can do to help alleviate the situation and provide support. My administration is committed to helping the city and all of our Kentucky families who live there.”
State officials will visit Marion to discuss solutions and create short-term and long-term plans to allow families to have access to water.