Kentucky fugitive Ronnie Sharp arrested

CALLOWAY COUNTY (WSIL) -- A fugitive that has been on the run in western Kentucky was apprehended Wednesday morning.
Ronnie Sharp was taken into custody in Calloway County by the Sheriff's Office.
Sharp was wanted in multiple counties for charges including fleeing, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief.
He was initially being sought for his role in a police chase in March.
On July 19, police received a tip he was at a home in Calloway County, but eluded police before they arrived. On Tuesday, he escaped into the woods during a foot chase with police.
No other details have been released on his capture at this time.