Kentucky freezes gas tax ahead of scheduled hike

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear's administration filed an emergency regulation Thursday, to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a 2-cent increase per gallon. That increase that would have taken effect July 1.
The state gas tax is set by statute, both in its rate and how it is calculated. The current rate of 26 cents was set to increase under a trigger, resulting in a price hike on both regular and diesel fuel.
The funds collected through the state gas tax contribute to the Road Fund, which year to date is up 2.3%.
Over the first seven months of the fiscal year, this action will reduce the budgeted Road Fund revenues by 1.6%. To make up for the lost road fund revenues, Gov. Beshear will propose using funds from the upcoming General Fund budget surplus. The budget for next year also includes a 21% increase in transportation infrastructure dollars from the federal government.
The Governor also sent a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron today asking for advice on whether he should declare a state of emergency in order to activate the price gouging statute.