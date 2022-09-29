Kentucky electric co-op crews prepare for Hurricane Ian relief

(WSIL) -- Electric cooperative lineworkers competing at a skills and safety event in Kentucky are preparing to put those talents to use in a mutual aid deployment after Hurricane Ian.
In addition to dozens of contractors released by Kentucky co-ops, more than 70 co-op linemen could be deployed to restore power after Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit Florida, knocked out power to more than 300,000 meters served by electric cooperatives as of early Thursday, and co-op officials warned members that repairs and full restoration could take weeks to complete.
“We are in touch with co-ops throughout the region in a coordinated effort to maximize a safe and effective power restoration effort,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “We are praying for the safety of our cooperative family. Many of the affected co-ops have sent crews to Kentucky in the past to assist us after disasters here.”
Mutual aid preparations for Ian began late last week involving other power providers, federal energy agencies and disaster response representatives and energy industry associations, including Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.
The co-op response now involves more than 300 operations personnel from nine states with additional crews from more states prepared to respond as requested. In areas where work could last several weeks, fresh crews will be rotated in to relieve those exhausted by 16-hour days.