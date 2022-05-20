 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Kentucky doctor charged with murder-for-hire

By Kenzie Dillow

LOUISVILLE (WSIL) -- A Louisville, Kentucky doctor is charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission for murder-for-hire. 

According to court record, on May 15, 2022 52-year-old Stephanie Russell contacted someone she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband. The person she contacted was an FBI Undercover Employee (UCE). 

Russell ultimately agreed to pay $7,000 to the UCE in exchange for murdering her husband. 

On May 18, 2022 Russell placed $3,500 outside of her medical office in a drop box as half of the payment. She agreed to pay the other half once the murder took place. 

The FBI arrested Russell the next day. 

If convicted at trial, she faces a maximum term of up to 10 years in federal prison.

