Kentucky doctor charged with murder-for-hire

LOUISVILLE (WSIL) -- A Louisville, Kentucky doctor is charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission for murder-for-hire.
According to court record, on May 15, 2022 52-year-old Stephanie Russell contacted someone she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband. The person she contacted was an FBI Undercover Employee (UCE).
Russell ultimately agreed to pay $7,000 to the UCE in exchange for murdering her husband.
On May 18, 2022 Russell placed $3,500 outside of her medical office in a drop box as half of the payment. She agreed to pay the other half once the murder took place.
The FBI arrested Russell the next day.
If convicted at trial, she faces a maximum term of up to 10 years in federal prison.